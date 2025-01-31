India-Nepal Friendship Festival to be held in UP from Feb 5

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will organise 'India-Nepal Friendship Festival' from February 5 to 23 to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, an official said on Friday.

The festival will see song and dance performances by artists from the state and Nepal. A cultural tour will also be also be taken out in districts bordering Nepal.

The tour will start from Siddharthnagar on February 5 and conclude in Pilibhit on February 23 after covering Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier, Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said in a statement that the aim of the 'India-Nepal Friendship Festival' is to strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Nepal, and promote cultural and social ties.

The shared heritage of language, religion, customs and festivals between India and Nepal makes this festival even more special. It provides an opportunity to bring the citizens of both the countries on one platform, further strengthening the spirit of friendship and cooperation, he said.

The event will feature various cultural programmes, art performances, music, dance, and traditional food, the minister said.