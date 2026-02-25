India, Nepal sign MoU to boost cooperation in forests, environment

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) India and Nepal on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost bilateral cooperation in areas of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation, and climate change.

The MoU envisages cooperation between the two sides in formulation of biodiversity conservation strategies at the landscape level with emphasis on species such as elephant, Gangetic dolphin, rhinoceros, snow leopard, tiger and vultures, officials said.

"It also provides for strengthened forest and protected area management, restoration of corridors and other interlinking areas towards creation of transboundary conservation landscapes, and addressing biodiversity conservation threats," an official said.

Combating forest and wildlife crime, expanding the capacity of frontline staff of enforcement agencies, and promoting smart green infrastructure in biodiversity hotspots are among the key aspects of the MoU.

The document was signed in the presence of Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, Nepal's Cabinet Minister for Forests and Environment.

"India and Nepal are endowed with rich biodiversity and natural heritage and have established extensive networks of Protected Areas in their respective territories. Both countries are also Parties to several multilateral environmental agreements and conventions," the official said.

"In view of the shared ecosystems and transboundary wildlife habitats, a need was felt to further strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two governments in the fields of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change," the official added. PTI ALC KVK KVK