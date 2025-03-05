India, Nepal take stock of implementation of key cross-border railway projects

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Nepal has assured India that it will take steps for early commencement and completion of work on the remaining sections of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar cross-border railway lines.

The railway lines are being laid with financial support from New Delhi.

Issues relating to various cross-border railway links were discussed during the meetings of the India-Nepal Project Steering Committee and Joint Working Group, which were held in New Delhi from February 27-28.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that both sides discussed the ongoing works of Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad gauge railway lines between India and Nepal.

The railway links are being developed with grant assistance from India.

"The preparedness for the commencement of work on the remaining sections of the two railway lines, from Bijalpura to Bardibas on Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and from Nepal Custom Yard to Biratnagar on Jogbani-Biratnagar, was also reviewed," the MEA said.

It said the Nepali side assured that necessary facilitation will be provided for early commencement and completion of work on the remaining sections of the railway lines.

The MEA said the final location survey (FLS) report of the Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway link, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the commencement of passenger train services on the Janakpur-Ayodhya section, and additional railway links were also discussed.

"Both sides agreed to enhance technical cooperation in the railway sector, including in the areas of capacity building, logistic support and training of Nepali railway personnel," it said in a statement. PTI MPB ARI