India, Netherlands for strengthening global cooperation to combat terrorism in comprehensive manner

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, India and the Netherlands on Friday emphasised the need for "strengthening international cooperation" to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

The two sides also discussed key developments in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, South Asia, West Asia (Middle East), and other regional and global issues of shared interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Dutch counterpart David van Weel held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House here on Friday, during which they reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Netherlands relations and noted the significant progress of the partnership in recent years and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthen the strategic dimension of the relationship.

The Dutch foreign minister "conveyed condolences for the victims of the recent terror incident in Delhi," the MEA said in a statement.

"Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. India reiterated its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," it said.

The MEA said, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands visited India from December 17-19 at the invitation of the external affairs minister.

In his opening remarks before holding talks with his Dutch counterpart, Jaishankar said, "We, of course, value our relations with Netherlands enormously -- bilaterally as well as a key player in the European Union." "Today as we meet, we will recognise that a number of important agreements have been reached in the last few months, which have added more dimensions to our cooperation," he asserted.

During the talks, the two ministers took note of the various MoUs or agreements concluded during the year.

"They welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding concerning the Partnership on Semiconductors and Related Emerging Technologies, which will take forward ongoing discussions in a more structured and decisive manner. They also expressed satisfaction at the Joint Declaration of Intent on Enhancing Cooperation in the field of Digital and Cyberspace, enabling the two sides to strengthen the security cooperation in the digital domain in face of emerging challenges," it said.

Recalling the rich maritime history of India and the Netherlands, the two ministers welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat.

They also discussed further strengthening ongoing cooperation in the maritime and shipping sectors, particularly in areas of green shipping, port development and shipbuilding, the MEA added.

The ministers discussed ways to strengthen and enhance outcomes under the WAH (Water, Agriculture and Health) agenda. In this regard, they welcomed the new agreement on cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical device products.

Dutch foreign minister van Weel had arrived in Mumbai on December 17. His engagements in Mumbai included meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visits to Western Naval Command and Mazagon Docks, and meeting with business community.

His visit to India "continues the trend of frequent high-level engagements" between India and the Netherlands and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen the wide-ranging bilateral ties, the MEA said.

"The India-Netherlands partnership has considerably deepened in the traditional sectors of trade and investment, WAH sectors, people-to-people ties and has recently diversified into strategic areas of technology, innovation, defence and security, renewable energy, education and maritime domain," it said.