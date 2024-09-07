India never sought others' land, says Dhankhar, praises country's culture of saints

Chitrakoot (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said India never practised expansionism and always believed in the concept of 'One Earth, One Family', even as he hailed the saints who, he said, guided the country across millennia.

Addressing the inaugural function of the national seminar on 'Rishi Parampara in Modern Life' at Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang State University in Chitrakoot, Dhankhar praised India's leadership on the global stage, embodied in the 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' motto of the last year's G20 Summit.

"The essence of India's Rishi Parampara, which has guided the nation for millennia, is encapsulated in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he said.

According to a government statement, the VP said that India has never pursued a policy of expansionism or coveted the land of others, as a matter of principle.

The second principle, he said, is the belief that war is not a solution to any crisis.

"Dialogue and mutual cooperation" are the only paths to resolution, he asserted.

Dhankhar said that during periods of global unrest and confusion, people have turned to India for guidance.

He said he was concerned about individuals who prioritise personal and political interests over their duty to the nation.

Principles of 'Dharma' and 'Rashtra Dharma' must always be upheld, he added.