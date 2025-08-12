India, Nigeria discuss ways to boost bilateral defence ties, maritime cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held talks with his Nigerian counterpart, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, here on Tuesday as the two leaders discussed ways to bolster the "growing bilateral defence cooperation" and military engagements across diverse domains.

They also deliberated upon opportunities of collaboration in counter-terrorism training, research and development, maritime cooperation, including hydrography and anti-piracy, and industry cooperation, officials said.

Seth highlighted the capability of the Indian defence industry to produce high-quality defence equipment, such as Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter and Offshore Patrol Vessels, the defence ministry said.

He promised full support to meet the requirements of the Nigerian side.

The two ministers discussed the way forward to "further advance growing bilateral defence cooperation and military engagements across diverse domains", the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian delegation expressed readiness to welcome the team from Nigeria's Defence Research and Development Bureau to explore areas for joint research and development.

The Nigerian minister invited the Indian delegation to visit the defence industry in his country to explore the possibility of investment in the sector, the officials said.

Matawalle is leading a delegation on a visit to India from August 11 to August 14. The Nigerian delegation also interacted with Indian defence industries during the visit, the statement said.

"India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, age-old and deep-rooted relations. The defence relationship traces back to the early 1960s. India as the largest democracy in the world and Nigeria as the largest in Africa have become natural partners," the ministry said.