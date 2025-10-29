India no longer waiting to shape global agenda, wants to co-author it: Nirupama Rao

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) India's development journey, being robust, can serve as a framework for others to emulate—one built on democracy that delivers, development that includes, and digital progress for public good, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao said on Wednesday.

Speaking on 'Beyond Borders: Preparing for a World in Transition' during IIM Bangalore's 52nd Foundation Day celebrations, Rao said India is no longer waiting to be invited to shape the global agenda. "India wants to co-author the script," she added.

"Our purpose is development as justice, growth that broadens opportunity and deepens dignity. The collective dream is that of a nation that refuses to leave anyone behind," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by IIMB.

"In a world that often speaks the language of fear, India insists on the grammar of hope—backed by competence, courage and openness," Rao added.

According to her, the world's operating system is moving toward multipolarity, with power no longer concentrated in one capital or expressed through a single model.

"India has been pivotal in this shift, and this is why India's presidency of the G20 mattered—it was a moment of realignment with India shaping the narrative," she said.

Rao said that while the changing global order is widely recognised, the real question is whether India will shape this transition or be shaped by it.

"India has an ecosystem that combines democratic stability, demographic vitality, digital inclusion, and a deepening manufacturing base. We are moving from the back office of the world to being the digital architect of the world, and increasingly, we could be—and must become—the production platform for the world," she said.

The world is not looking at production that is the cheapest, but one that is the safest, Rao added.

According to IIMB's statement, Rao also spoke about the 'decisive capitals of tomorrow', noting that they will not be limited to financial capital alone.

"They will include trust capital, data capital, demographic capital, climate capital and cultural capital. India has strengths across all five," she said.

Emphasising the importance of integrity and accountability in leadership and technology, Rao underscored the need for ethical governance in the age of artificial intelligence.

"Leadership in technology must be ethical. We must therefore lead not only in AI development but in AI governance, which must be transparent, accountable and human-centred. Technology must serve humanity, not replace it," she said.

"And ethics should not be limited to the confines of compliance. India can help frame the answers by anchoring innovation to humanity," Rao added. PTI AMP SSK