India not dead economy but fastest one moving ahead: Naidu

Vijayawada, Aug 11 (PTI) Countering US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" jibe at India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the country was the "fastest one in the world moving ahead with which nobody can compete".

The TDP supremo asserted that the future will determine "whose economies are dead economies", adding the South Asian giant has some advantages and underwent economic reforms at the right time in 1991.

"US President said ours (India's) is a dead economy. No, it is the only economy moving ahead fast in the world. Nobody can compete with it," Naidu said at a meeting in Vijayawada on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Though India was treated as a "poor country incapable of anything" at one time, today it is emerging as the "most powerful nation", the chief minister said.

"Today, some people may cause some temporary difficulties. They may raise taxes or impose duties, thinking that India's history will be stopped by these. But it is just their imagination and nothing else," he said.

Naidu also observed that "some people" are calling for denying jobs to Indians, but highlighted that there will come a day soon that without Indians, "those countries will not develop".

According to the TDP supremo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy was "top notch", and added that India has friendly relations with all nations.

"India is good with everyone and has the intention to be happy in all ways," he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were gunned down, Naidu said India responded with missiles, and the whole world remembers it.

"We don’t meddle in others' affairs, but if anyone meddles with us, we will not spare them," the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said.

Describing PM Modi as the "right leader at the right time", Naidu said India rose from being the 11th economy to the fourth largest in the past 11 years.