India not ''dharmshala'' where anyone can come and settle: Shivraj on infiltration

Ranchi, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday alleged that state-sponsored infiltration was a serious threat to Jharkhand, asserting that India is not a "dharmshala" (guest house) where anyone can simply come and settle.

Addressing a rally here, Chouhan, who is also the BJP’s election-in-charge for the state, said, "India is not a dharmshala where anyone can come and settle down. Foreign infiltrators pose a grave threat to Jharkhand. This country is ours—our land, water, forests, rivers, mountains, and fields. We will not let anyone else take them from us." He alleged that intruders were coming to the state, marrying tribal daughters by trapping them in the web of illusion. He also accused the JMM-led coalition of patronising infiltration.

"The JMM-led alliance considers these intruders as their vote bank. In their greed for votes, they are protecting them, getting their names on the voter list, and issuing them Aadhaar cards and ration cards. The situation is such that tribal population in Santhal Pargana has decreased from 44 per cent to 28 per cent," he alleged.

Chouhan said as soon as the BJP comes to power, a citizenship register will be made and foreign intruders will be thrown out.

He added that cow smugglers will not be spared at any cost.

Elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23. PTI NAM/SAN MNB