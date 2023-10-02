India not following Gandhi's ideals, bemoan Mehbooba, Omar

Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the country had strayed from the ideal of love, compassion and tolerance espoused by Mahatma Gandhi but hoped that, sooner or later, people will reclaim the India he envisaged.

Advertisment

In a similar vein, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that people only remember him while travelling abroad or when foreign dignitaries visit India.

Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary was celebrated on Monday. Hailed as the Father of the Nation, he led a non-violent struggle for India’s freedom, and continues to be a globally revered figure.

In a post on ‘X’, Mufti said, “Today, as we remember Gandhiji, one is painfully aware of how far this country has strayed from the ideals of love, compassion and tolerance that he laid his life down for,” Mufti posted on X.

Advertisment

“I’d still like to believe that his sacrifice wasn’t in vain & that sooner or later we will reclaim the India that he envisaged,” Mufti added in the post.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah said that people are acting opposite to what Gandhi stood for.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it feels that we remember Mahatma Gandhi only when we travel outside the country or when some foreign leader comes to visit. We tell them about Gandhiji and take them to Rajghat. For the rest of the year, not only do we forget him but there is an effort to act opposite to what Gandhiji stood for,” Abdullah said.

Advertisment

The the former chief minister said the country should follow Gandhi’s message of equality and justice.

“If we remember the teachings of Gandhiji and follow them, it will be better for this country. Gandhiji taught us equality and justice for all. That’s what we need right now,” he said.

To a question on the meeting of opposition parties of Jammu and Kashmir, the NC leader said the meeting is scheduled to be held in Jammu on Wednesday.

“Let the meeting be held and they (those who attend) will tell you after the meeting. Farooq (Abdullah) Sahib has called the meeting in Jammu. What can I say about it in Srinagar?” he said. PTI MIJ SKY SKY