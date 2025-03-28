India not just nation of dreams but also one that delivers: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) India's foreign policy earlier was about maintaining an equal distance from all nations but now, it is of "equi-closeness", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and asserted that the country's efforts, innovations and opinions are valued in the world today like never before.

Modi also said India is not just participating in the world order now but also contributing to shaping and securing its future.

Speaking at the TV9 Summit on the theme of "What India Thinks Today", Modi said, "Today, India is not just a nation of dreams but also a nation that delivers." Taking an apparent swipe at opposition parties for their criticism of probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he said those who looted public money have had to return it.

"The ED is being abused day and night.... But it has recovered more than Rs 22,000 crore. This money is being returned legally to those from whom it was looted," he said.

Noting that the world's eyes are on India, the prime minister highlighted that people around the globe are curious about the country.

He said India, which was the 11th-largest economy in the world after 70 years of independence, rose to occupy the fifth spot in a span of only seven-eight years.

Citing a report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Modi said India is the only major economy in the world that has doubled its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last 10 years.

He further said the neo-middle class is beginning to witness a new life with dreams and aspirations, along with contributing to the economy and making it vibrant.

India has the world's largest youth population, Modi said, noting that the country's youngsters are rapidly becoming skilled, thereby accelerating innovation.

"India First has become the mantra of India's foreign policy.... India once followed a policy of maintaining an equal distance from all nations, of being equidistant. The current approach emphasises being equally close to all -- an equi-closeness policy," he said.

The prime minister underscored that the global community now values India's opinions, innovations and efforts like never before.

In his address, Modi also talked about India's vital role in global security, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defying doubts, India developed its own vaccines, ensured rapid inoculation and supplied medicines to more than 150 countries, he said.

The prime minister said to address the challenge of natural disasters, which cause immense damage to infrastructure worldwide, India took the initiative to establish the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The CDRI represents a global commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and resilience, he added.

Emphasising the importance of global collaboration to tackle future challenges, particularly in energy resources, Modi highlighted India's initiative of the International Solar Alliance as a solution to ensure sustainable energy access for even the smallest nations.

He highlighted the transformation from dependency to self-reliance, aspirations to achievements and desperation to development.

Modi recalled that 10 years ago, the issue of toilets in villages left women with limited options, but today, the Swachh Bharat Mission has provided a solution to their problem.

He said in 2013, discussions about healthcare revolved around expensive treatments but today, Ayushman Bharat offers a solution.

Similarly, he highlighted that the kitchens of the poor, once associated with smoke, now benefit from the Ujjwala Yojana.

The prime minister pointed out that in 2013, women often remained silent when asked about bank accounts, but today, more than 30 crore of them have their own bank accounts due to the Jan Dhan Yojana.

The world is recognising and accepting India's development model, he asserted. "India is no longer just a nation of dreams but a nation that delivers," Modi said.

He pointed out that online banking has reached every household and there is a banking touchpoint now within every five-kilometre radius in the country.

The prime minister said the government has not only expanded banking infrastructure but also strengthened the banking system.

Modi highlighted that the non-performing assets (NPA) of banks have significantly reduced and their profits have reached a record high of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

He said those who looted public money are now being held accountable, adding that the ED has recovered more than Rs 22,000 crore and the money is being legally returned to the victims from whom it was taken.

Stressing that efficiency leads to effective governance, Modi highlighted the importance of achieving more in less time, utilising fewer resources and avoiding unnecessary expenditures.

He said the process of filing income-tax returns (ITR) is now much simpler and faster compared to earlier times.

Highlighting India's transformation in the last 10-11 years across every sector and field, Modi emphasised the significant shift in the mindset that has taken place.

He said for decades after independence, a mindset was promoted in India that considered foreign goods superior. He noted that shopkeepers would often sell their products by saying, "This is imported." The prime minister emphasised that the situation has now changed and today, people are proactively asking, "Is this made in India?" PTI KR ASK RC