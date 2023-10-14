INDIA, not the first instance of appropriating a name, 'Congress people' stole Gandhi's name earlier: Union Minister Kailash Choudhary

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Referring to the opposition alliance naming itself as INDIA, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Saturday alleged that "Congress people" first "stole the name" of Mahatma Gandhi preceded by taking the name of 'Congress' which was originally formed to achieve freedom for the country.

Choudhary, Union MoS (Agriculture), was speaking at a 'farmers convention' organised by the BJP here on the occasion of the Union Cabinet recently approving the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal that will govern the division of the river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"They have given the name INDIA. But, this work of stealing names, (they are) not doing from today. If they have done the work of stealing names first, Congress people first stole the name of Mahatma Gandhi ji. Today, it is Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi. By stealing Gandhi, they want to become like Gandhiji. In the same way, they want to take the name of India also," he said.

The Congress was formed to achieve Independence for the country from British rule and Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress would come to an end forever after the freedom movement, he said.

"First, they stole the name of Congress, then the name of Gandhi and today INDIA," he said.

The name INDIA was taken to hide the "evil deeds" done during the UPA government but it cannot be hidden as "their" history would vociferously talk about their corruption, he claimed.

He hailed the approval of the terms of reference of the Krishna tribunal saying that nothing is more important than water to farmers.

Observing that PM Narendra Modi always gives utmost importance to farmers, Choudhary highlighted the Centre's pro-farmer measures, including massive hike in agri budget compared to the previous UPA regime, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, provision of nano urea and agri infrastructure fund.

Asserting that the fruits of development are reaching the common people and rapid progress is witnessed in highways, infrastructure and other sectors in the country under the Modi regime, he said a nationalistic government should be formed in Telangana.