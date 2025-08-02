India not winning gold at Paris Olympics an ‘insult’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday claimed it was a "matter of insult" that the country did not win a single gold medal at the last Olympics held in Paris, even as he vowed to promote sports in a big way in the state.

Speaking at a sports conclave organised by the state government, where he unveiled a new sports policy, Reddy said it is a moment of introspection that India ranked 71st in the Olympic medal tally, even as the country aspires to become a global economic powerhouse.

"After the last Olympics, I decided to establish a sports university and sports academy. A country with a population of 140 crore not being able to win even one gold medal is a matter of insult," he claimed.

Recalling his 2024 visit to South Korea, Reddy said sportspersons from a university there had won 16 gold medals at the Olympics.

"I met a woman athlete who had won three gold medals in archery. One girl from a sports university managed three golds—while all of India could not win even one," he claimed.

Recognising the role of sports in nation-building, Reddy said the state government has included a dedicated chapter on sports in its ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document.

He announced the setting up of the Young India Sports University and Young India Sports Academy, and sought the support of top sportspersons like Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, who was present at the event.

Reddy said Telangana, known for its history of fighting injustice—from opposing the Nizam regime to achieving statehood—must now ensure its youth "do not fall prey to drugs." To prevent this, he said, young people must be engaged in sports. The government is taking firm steps to curb drug abuse, he added.

Highlighting Telangana’s sporting legacy, Reddy said the state has produced legends like Mohammad Azharuddin and VVS Laxman in the past, and contemporary stars such as Mohammed Siraj and Nikhat Zareen.

He noted that Hyderabad had hosted the National Games in 2002, the World Military Games, and other major sporting events when it was part of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Taking a veiled swipe at the previous BRS government, he said Telangana had lost its way in promoting sports over the last 10 years.

The state government has now signed MoUs with the Korean National Sports University, a reputed UK-based sports university, and former cricketer Anil Kumble’s organisation TENVIC, officials said.

TENVIC will set up 50 Centres of Excellence across government residential schools to train talented students and nurture sporting talent, they added. PTI SJR SJR SSK