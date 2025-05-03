New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) India now has everything to offer for science and research, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday, as he urged Indian researchers working abroad to plan their return with defined objectives and timelines.

Speaking at the 55th foundation day of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Singh said India is going through one of the better times for research and science, and the best will come soon. "Those who got out for certain reasons should be advised to plan how many years they will remain abroad and their definite objectives, so that a timeline for their return can be determined from before hand. The message should be that India now has everything to offer when it comes to research and science, and the best will come soon," he said.

Singh, who holds the science and technology and earth sciences portfolios, also highlighted what he called a "360-degree turnaround" in India's scientific ecosystem, crediting a significant shift in the national mindset as a key driver behind the transformation.

"One important change is the change in mindset, which has happened not just at the government level, but outside it as well," he said.

This mental shift has reinforced aspirations across all levels of society, Singh said, as he described the transformation as a field of study in itself, adding that "the rise of aspiration is visible everywhere".

The minister also emphasised the need to rethink the traditional approaches to research and innovation.

Challenging the older models, Singh said, "Why only industry-led research? Why not industry-determined research?" He also advocated stronger private partnerships, suggesting that collaborations should extend beyond knowledge sharing to include equitable financial commitments.

“If you invest 50 per cent, make the other party invest 50 or 60 per cent,” he proposed.

Reflecting on India’s growing presence on the global scientific stage, Singh asserted that the country is beginning to influence the international geopolitical landscape.

“Nobody will like India moving ahead in strides but the very fact that they would think about us or have started thinking about us means we are on the right course,” he said.

Singh also shared statistics showcasing India's scientific ascent over the past decade.

"In the last 10 years, we have gone from 'fragile five' to 'top five',” he said, referring to India's global standing.

The minister also said that India is now ranked third in the world in terms of startups, has climbed from the 81st to 39th spot in the Global Innovation Index, and is placed sixth in global patent filings.

Stating that 56 per cent of the 64,480 patents filed last year were from Indian residents, Singh said, "This means India has succeeded in creating an ecosystem and infrastructure that no longer needs to be sought outside the country." Citing the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and several mission-mode programmes such as the National Quantum Mission, Singh described the present era as a golden period for science and innovation in India.

"We now have a political dispensation that is open to inputs, open to listen, and gives you time with patience," he said.