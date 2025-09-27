India now only fifth country to have indigenous 4G technology: Eknath Shinde

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said India is now only the fifth country in the world to achieve the feat of developing an indigenous 4G technology, and noted the BSNL has embarked on a journey of creating a 'Digital India'.

In a major boost to tele-communication infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, marking India's entry into a coveted league of nations that manufacture telecom equipment. At an event held in Odisha, he also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider.

Shinde, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, virtually attended the inauguration of BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Network from Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said this initiative would greatly benefit students in rural areas, the tourism sector and online education.

"This is not just a moment of pride, but one of the most significant milestones since the industrial revolution. The launch of BSNL's indigenous technology initiative marks a major step in India's journey towards becoming self-reliant, capable and strong," he said.

"With the development of indigenous 4G technology, India has become the fifth country in the world to achieve this feat. Until now, this technology was limited to China, Myanmar, South Korea, and Sweden. India has accomplished what even the United States could not, thanks to the strength of its homegrown technology," he said.

Calling it a "historic day" for India, Shinde hailed PM Modi's leadership.

It is after 18 years that the BSNL has emerged from losses to record a profit of Rs 265 crore, he said.

"Modi ji revitalised BSNL and instilled confidence. By bringing indigenous technology to rural areas, BSNL has embarked on a new journey toward creating a Digital India," he added.

Criticising the Congress, Shinde said, "What could not happen during its 60-70 years of being in power has happened in the last 10 years under Modi ji's leadership. And what did not happen in the past 10 years will happen in the next 10." "PM Modi has set the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. Through this indigenous technology, we are advancing towards that dream even faster. The journey to make India a 'vishwaguru' (world mentor) will not stop now," the deputy CM added.

He expressed confidence that India will progress exponentially over the next 10 years and assured full support from the Maharashtra government to BSNL in its journey ahead. PTI COR NP