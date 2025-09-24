'India now shamefully reduced to silent spectator': Cong slams govt over 'genocide' in Gaza

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday expressed "profound distress" over the ongoing "genocide" of innocent civilians in Gaza, and said India has always been a beacon of moral conscience but "has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator".

The opposition party also alleged that due to the government's policy on Gaza, India's foreign policy has now "acquired a moral taint".

In its political resolution passed after deliberations here, the CWC said it "expresses profound distress over the ongoing genocide of innocent civilians in Gaza".

"India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and the champion of the post-colonial world, it has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired a moral taint," the resolution said.

Two resolutions, one political and the other an appeal to voters of Bihar, were passed in the CWC meeting that was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others.

Earlier this week, the Congress had lashed out at the Modi government, saying India's policy on Palestine, especially for the past 20 months, has been "shameful and one of moral cowardice".

Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, had said Australia, Canada, and the UK have just recognised Palestine as a state, and more countries are expected to do so soon.

India formally recognised Palestinian statehood way back on November 18, 1988, he pointed out.

"But India's policy in regard to Palestine -- especially for the past 20 months -- has been shameful and one of moral cowardice," Ramesh had said on X in an apparent reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also pointed out that India was among the first few countries in the world to recognise Palestine as a state in November 1988.

"At the time, and in fact all along the valiant struggle of the Palestinian people, we showed the world the way by standing for what was right and upholding the values of humanity and justice on the international stage," she had said on X.

Australia, Canada and the UK have only just followed suit, 37 years too late, she said.

"And here we are now -- our policy towards Palestine in the last 20 months has been nothing less than shameful and devoid of moral rectitude. It's a sad diminishment of a previously courageous stand," Priyanka Gandhi had said.

The Congress last month said it "very strongly deplores" the Modi government's "complete silence on Israel's unacceptable actions".

Earlier this month, India voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution backing the 'New York Declaration' that calls for a peaceful settlement of the Palestine issue through the two-state solution.

India's policy towards Palestine has been longstanding. It has always supported a negotiated two-state solution, which would see the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said in Rajya Sabha in July.

India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, he had said.

India remains concerned at the security situation and has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, the minister had said. PTI ASK KVK KVK