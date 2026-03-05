New Delhi (PTI): India on Thursday condoled the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveying to the Iranian ambassador New Delhi's message of sympathy.

Misri visited the Iranian embassy and signed the condolence book on behalf of the government of India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also released photograph of the foreign secretary's conversation with Iranian envoy to India Mohammad Fathali.

Khamenei was killed in an Israel-US strike on February 28.

Though India called for resolution of the West Asia crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, it chose not to react to Khamenei's killing.

Misri's visit to the Iranian embassy and signing of the condolence book assumed significance as several opposition parties had criticised the government for not reacting to Khamenei's death.