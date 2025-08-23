India on brink of health crisis, surge in diabetes, heart disease and cancer: Doctors sound alarm

New Delhi: India is on the cusp of a health crisis, with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer reaching epidemic proportions, a group of Padma awardee doctors has said.

At a session hosted recently by Pacific OneHealth, the doctors warned that without immediate action, India will be overwhelmed by this NCD epidemic.

Padma Shri Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, underlined the need for universal access and ethical regulation.

"Our ultimate goal should be universal healthcare. While India has progressed, disparities persist. We need strong ethical practices and regulatory courage, particularly in drug pricing and hospital costs, to make healthcare equitable," Dr Rana said.

On the rising burden of heart disease, Padma Shri Dr Praveen Chandra, Chairman, Interventional and Structural Heart Cardiology, Medanta, said the heart is the common pathway for multiple diseases.

"Emergency angioplasty within the golden hour can save countless lives, and advanced cardiac interventions are now accessible even to patients in their 80s and 90s," he said, even as emphasised the importance of preventive health.

Endocrinologist and diabetologist Dr Anoop Misra, a Padma Shri awardee, raised his concerns over diabetes.

"One in three Delhi residents is diabetic, with another 30 per cent pre-diabetic. This is nothing to be proud of -- prevention and early control are critical. Drugs like Ozempic may show promise, but lifestyle and awareness remain the strongest tools we have," said the Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, and a former Professor (Medicine) at Delhi AIIMS.

Padma Shri Dr Mohsin Wali, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stressed the importance of trust-based care, and cited his own hospital's non-profit model that, he said, embodies the motto 'Healthcare As It Should Be.' "By adopting such models, we can effectively address the growing burden of NCDs and make significant strides towards a healthier India," Dr Wali said.

Dr Swadeep Srivastava, President and Co-Founder, Pacific OneHealth, observed that healthcare must evolve from a privilege to a promise, rooted in ethics, powered by innovation, and centred on the patient.

"At Pacific OneHealth, we believe the future lies in bridging preventive, primary, and tertiary care seamlessly, while ensuring no one is left behind," Srivastava said.

The experts said that though India has achieved significant progress in medical technology and treatment, the unchecked rise of lifestyle diseases and lack of preventive screening are pushing it towards a health emergency.