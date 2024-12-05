India on cusp of technological revolution: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday said that India is on the cusp of a technological revolution and it needs sustainable development.

Addressing the 10th Convocation of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) at Nirjuli, near here, he said engineers hold the key to creating solutions that balance progress with environmental stewardship.

"Whether it's developing renewable energy systems, building smart cities, or innovating in agriculture, our efforts must reflect both excellence and responsibility," Parnaik said.

He said as engineering graduates, they are more than just problem solvers, visionaries, innovators, and builders of tomorrow. And as citizens of this great nation, you have a unique responsibility and privilege, to contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat, a dream come true.

The academia has prepared the graduates for much more than professional success, the governor said and advised them to think of the innovations that changed the world, act courageously and give selflessly.

He said the convocation marks an important milestone in the lives of the graduates and the journey of NERIST, which has consistently upheld the ideals of academic excellence and holistic education for the last four decades.

Education is the cradle of 'democracy' and 'humanity' as highlighted by our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it is the foundation of Vishwa Guru Bharat, enlightening and enabling all to build a better world for the generations to come, Parnaik said.

Congratulating the graduates and post-graduates, the governor urged them to endeavour to bring honour to their alma mater, families, state and the nation.

He emphasized that they must serve and pay back to society.

Exhorting the graduates to carry the values of integrity, curiosity, and humanity, Parnaik reminded them that being educated, disciplined and inspired, they must bring about fundamental changes in the systems, attitudes, mentality, ideology and resolutions to realize the dream of Viksit Bharat.

"Individuals from every field whether education, management, technology or agriculture must step forward by imbibing the spirit of the concept of nation first", he said.

The successful launch of the 'Chandrayaan 3' mission, has an indelible NERIST imprint in that six of its alumnus played a pivotal role in the successful launch and subsequent operation of the entire mission, Parnaik said.

A total of 610 graduates and post-graduates received their degrees including 76 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

The governor presented the institute’s gold medals to the toppers of the batches and alumni award.

Established in 1984, NERIST is a deemed-to-be-university, under the Union Ministry of Education. PTI UPL UPL RG