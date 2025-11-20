India on track to meet poverty-reduction goal, but 206 mn children still lack key services: UNICEF

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) India is on course to meet its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of halving multidimensional poverty ahead of the 2030 deadline, even as millions of children continue to face critical gaps in access to basic services like education, health and clean water, UNICEF said on Thursday.

According to The State of the World's Children 2025: Ending Child Poverty – Our Shared Imperative, about 206 million children in India or nearly half the country's child population, lack access to at least one of six essential services, including education, health, housing, nutrition, clean water and sanitation.

"Out of this, less than a third (62 million) lack access to two or more basic services and still need support to escape two or more deprivations," the report said.

The report, released on World Children's Day, noted that while more than half of India's 460 million children now have access to basic services, progress remains uneven.

"India has made strides in the reduction of poverty - a powerful progress indicator of being on track to achieve SDG 1.2 ahead of the 2030 endline - while investment in child wellbeing has plateaued in most parts of the world," UNICEF said, adding that India's advances in poverty reduction have been “pivotal” in driving down child poverty.

Citing the National Multidimensional Poverty Index, the report highlighted that 248 million Indians escaped multidimensional poverty between 2013–14 and 2022–23, with the national poverty rate falling from 29.2 per cent to 11.3 per cent.

A steep rise in social protection coverage, from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025 or reaching 940 million citizens, has significantly contributed to this shift.

"There is no greater return on investment than investing in children," said UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey.

India's progress, she said, shows that "further acceleration of effective programmes can help reach the last mile and India’s Vision 2047," adding that improving children's wellbeing "isn't just about resources...it's about the collective will and leadership to prioritise children in every decision we make." UNICEF noted that India's flagship schemes, including Poshan Abhiyaan, Samagra Shiksha, PM-KISAN, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission, have helped expand access to nutrition, education, sanitation, income support and financial inclusion.

Dr Pinaki Chakraborty of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy said safeguarding fiscal space for child-focused programmes was "essential for child wellbeing," while ORF's Dr Nilanjan Ghosh argued that Viksit Bharat @2047 must embed equity and sustainability at its core.

“India's real engine of transformation lies in sustained investments in children… The economic and social returns are very high," he said.

Despite the gains, the report flags persistent inequalities. Children with disabilities, younger children, and those living in crisis-hit regions remain disproportionately affected. Climate shocks, conflict and national debt burdens are pushing many families deeper into hardship, threatening to reverse gains.

Globally, one in five children or about 400 million, in low- and middle-income countries face at least two severe deprivations in basic services. Children are twice as likely as adults to live in extreme monetary poverty, the report said.

UNICEF called on governments to embed child rights into national plans, expand inclusive social protection, ensure equitable access to quality health and education, support decent work for caregivers and strengthen children's participation in policymaking. PTI UZM MPL MPL