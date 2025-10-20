India on verge of eradicating Maoist terror: PM Modi

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) India is on the verge of eradicating Naxalism-Maoist terror and more than 100 districts freed from this scourge will celebrate Diwali with dignity this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the armed forces onboard INS Vikrant off the Goa coast, PM Modi lauded the bravery of the security forces, saying they have achieved significant successes against Maoist terror and reduced their influence to just 11 districts, from 125 districts a decade ago.

“It is due to the valour and courage of our security forces that the country has achieved another major milestone over the last few years. This milestone is about eradication of Maoist terrorism. The country is on the verge of liberation from Naxal-Maoist terror,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that before 2014, nearly 125 districts across the country were in the grip of Maoist violence and this number has now reduced to just 11 districts due to the steps taken by the government over the past decade.

“Of these 11 districts, only three districts remain under their influence,” he said.

“More than 100 districts are now free from Maoist terror and are breathing in open air for the first time and celebrating a splendid Diwali,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi said there were regions where Maoists did not allow building schools, roads and hospitals, blew up schools and hospitals and gunned down doctors.

“In the same regions, highways are being built, new businesses are taking root, and schools and hospitals are building a new future for children,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that these successes have been achieved due to the penance, sacrifice and courage of the security forces.

"I am delighted that for the first time, people in many such districts of the country are going to celebrate Diwali with pride, honour and dignity," Modi said.