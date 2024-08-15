India only G20 nation to achieve climate targets, its efforts surprise world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) India is the only country among G20 nations to have achieved its climate targets ahead of schedule and its efforts have "reassured and surprised" the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, he said the focus of the country is now on green growth, which will generate employment opportunities while contributing to environmental protection.

"I want to tell the world about the strength of my country's people. My country and its people have accomplished what other G20 nations have not.

"We have met the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. India is the only nation among the G20 countries to do so, and we are proud of it," the prime minister said.

He said India's efforts to tackle the global challenge of climate change have "reassured and surprised" the world.

As part of its updated national climate plan, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, India has committed to achieving 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based electricity installed capacity by 2030.

"People in other countries look at me in amazement when they hear the word '500 GW'," Prime Minister Modi said.

He expressed confidence that India will meet this target.

"This is crucial for humanity and will serve as a guarantee of a bright future for our children," Modi said.

At present, India has a total installed power capacity of 446 gigawatts, with renewable energy accounting for 195 gigawatts.

PM Modi also outlined schemes and initiatives aimed at achieving the 2070 net-zero target, including the complete electrification of railways, the PM Surya Ghar initiative and the promotion of electric vehicles.

"India will become a global hub for green hydrogen through the Green Hydrogen Mission. We have made policies and are working rapidly in that direction," he said.

With this energy transition, a multitude of "green job" opportunities would be created and "India intends to seize these opportunities first", the prime minister added.

India reduced emissions intensity of its GDP (the amount of greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP) by 33 per cent between 2005 and 2019, achieving the target set under its first national climate plan 11 years in advance. The country reached its non-fossil fuel targets nine years ahead of schedule.

The country updated its national climate plan in 2022, aiming to increase the share of non-fossil power capacity to 50 per cent by 2030, which is conditional on international support.

It also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP (the amount of greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP) by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to the 2005 levels.

According to a report by the Natural Resources Defense Council and Council on Energy Environment and Water report, India can create about 3.4 million jobs (short and long term) by installing 280 GW solar and 140 GW wind capacity as it moves towards accomplishing its goal of 500 GW non-fossil electricity generation capacity by 2030. PTI GVS GVS NSD NSD