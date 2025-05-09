India-Pak conflict: NDMC, MCD suspend leaves of all officials amid emergency preparedness in Delhi

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Citing the need for full administrative preparedness in view of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have directed that no leave will be granted to any of their officers or officials until further orders.

According to an official order issued by the MCD, the directive follows instructions from the Delhi government’s Services Department dated May 8.

“All Heads of Departments of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are directed that no leave shall be granted to any officer and official of MCD till further orders,” the order said.

The NDMC also issued a similar order.

“In view of the order of Government of Delhi dated May 8 and in the context of the prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official till further orders,” it stated.

The officials said the move is part of a broader effort to ensure maximum staff availability as the national capital steps up emergency preparedness measures.

The Delhi government has also issued orders that no leave will be granted to any of its employees.

The district magistrates have been asked to review disaster and health management systems with their teams to ensure readiness in the event of an emergency.

The measures come in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a military strike by the Indian armed forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was launched early Wednesday, two weeks after the April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists.

Civil defence drills and blackouts were also conducted across Delhi on Wednesday to educate the general public on how to respond during hostile situations.

Several states, particularly those bordering Pakistan, such as Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat have issued similar directives with instructions that no leave is to be granted to the government employees to ensure full operational capacity. PTI MHS NSM AS AS