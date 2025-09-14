India-Pak cricket tie: Shiv Sena (UBT) workers stage protest

Sidhi (MP), Sept 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Sunday demonstrated against the Central government over the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match and accused the BJP of being insensitive towards the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

They burned an effigy in front of the BJP's Sidhi district office by raising slogans against the International Cricket Council.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s MP vice president Vivek Pandey accused the government of embracing Pakistan despite a strong sentiment against that country after terrorists killed 26 innocent people in Pahalgam on April 22, which led to the launch of Operation Sindoor against the terror infrastructure.

"The government claims it is taking a major action against Pakistan, whereas on the other hand, you are embracing them. At a time when 'pind daan' rites (of terror victims) are taking place during amavasya, what must the bereaved families be going through? (when India is playing a cricket match against Pakistan).

"How will you justify the double standards? he asked while speaking to PTI.

Pandey referred to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement opposing the cricket tie between the two countries.

This is the first match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan since the military conflict between the two countries in May. The Indian government has allowed the national team to play against Pakistan at multinational events like the World Cup and Asia Cup, but has barred any bilateral engagement across sports. PTI COR LAL NSK