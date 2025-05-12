India, Pak DGMOs hold crucial talks; focus on avoiding aggressive, inimical action

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Monday deliberated on ways to avoid "inimical" military actions and agreed on considering immediate steps to reduce troops of the two militaries from the borders and forward areas.

In the conversation over the hotline, the two officers focused on continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a "single shot" or initiate any "aggressive and inimical" action against each other, according to an Indian readout.

The nearly 45-minute talks took place two days after the two DGMOs reached an understanding on halting all military actions.

The arrangement reached on May 10 came after four days of intense hostilities that saw the two sides targeting each other's military installations with drones, missiles and long-range weapons that raised fears of a wider military conflict.

"Talks between DGMOs were held at 5:00 PM. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed," the Indian Army said.

"It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," it said in a statement.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. However, it started at around 5 pm.

Though there were cases of violation of the understanding by the Pakistani military on May 10 night, there were no such incidents on Sunday night.

"The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu & Kashmir and other areas along the international border," the Army said in a brief statement earlier.

"No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," it said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Hours ahead of the DGMO talks, the Indian Air Force said all its military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational, and ready to undertake any further missions if the need arises.

Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said the Indian military's fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure, but it was a "pity" that the Pakistani military chose to bat for the terrorists.

"We have also iterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure," he said. "However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind," he added.

Air Marshal Bharti, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod addressed the media briefing on 'Operation Sindoor.' The Air Marshal said India's robust air defence system effectively foiled Pakistan's attempts to attack Indian military installations.

On Pakistan military's claim of success in hitting Indian installations, he said, "I would like to emphatically state that, in spite of some minor damage incurred, all our military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational, and ready to undertake any further missions, should the need so arise." PTI MPB RT RT