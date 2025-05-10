India-Pak military standoff: DU Academic Council passes resolution backing Centre, armed forces

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Academic Council of Delhi University on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution expressing support for the Government of India and the Armed Forces amid military conflict with Pakistan.

The resolution, adopted during the Council's 1022nd meeting, conveyed solidarity with Operation Sindoor -- a precision military operation launched to counter cross-border terrorism.

"The University fraternity firmly stands with the nation, its citizens, the Government of India and the valiant Armed Forces," the resolution said, commending the operation for its "power, planning, precision and courage".

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were carried out in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, including 25 tourists.

Officials have attributed the attack to cross-border elements.

Since the operation, tensions along the Line of Control have escalated, with Pakistani forces reportedly resorting to heavy shelling for three consecutive days.

This has prompted mass evacuations from vulnerable areas, including Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts as authorities remain on high alert.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh expressed support for the armed forces in a series of posts on X.

"Operation Sindoor is a testament to Prime Minister Modi's resolute leadership firmly pivoted on Rashtra Pratham, unreservedly backing the Indian Armed Forces while they exhibit their best tradition of service, responding valiantly to the terrorists and their patrons," he posted.

In another post, Singh said, "Salute to the Indian Army for its valour and courage. We are proud of you. Under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India will not tolerate any compromise with its sovereignty and security." The Academic Council assured the Centre of all possible cooperation during this period and reaffirmed the unity of the university community with national interests. The resolution was passed in both Hindi and English. PTI MHS OZ OZ