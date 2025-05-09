India-Pak tension: Railway minister reviews special train services from Jammu, Udhampur

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the arrangements of special train services from Jammu and Udhampur to the different parts of the country for passengers stranded due to the closure of airports in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh amid the India-Pakistan military standoff.

Four special trains were operated from Jammu and Udhampur on Friday on Vaishnaw's instructions.

According to the ministry, a special train with 12 unreserved and as many reserved coaches left for New Delhi from Jammu around 10.45 am. A 20-coach Vande Bharat left Udhampur at 12:45 pm for the national capital via Jammu and Pathankot. Also, a 22-coach reserved train left Jammu for New Delhi around 7 pm.

"Another unreserved special train from Jammu has been planned for Guwahati via Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at 11.55 pm on Friday, the ministry said. Besides, a Vande Bharat special train, arranged on the request of the BCCI left from Jammu at 3 pm to ferry IPL players and officials.

"Special trains have been arranged by Indian Railways for the passengers who were stranded due to the closure of Jammu and Chandigarh airports," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

It added, "After taking full stock of the situation, the minister directed the railway officials to coordinate with various government agencies and operate trains to help the people in the border areas." Special trains should be operated as per requirement along with regular trains, the ministry stated.

According to officials, many people residing closer to border areas have been moving to safer places, leading to a rise in travel demand.

"Control rooms at different locations such as Jammu, Ambala, New Delhi are monitoring the situation continuously. We are also observing the reservation pattern and passenger footfall at stations to take a call on running special trains," said Himanshu Upadhyay, the chief public relations officer of the Northern Railway.