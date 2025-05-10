India, Pak worked out understanding on stopping military action: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

The announcement came days after India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Since the operation, Pakistan has attempted to target various Indian military installations but India also hit back.

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

India and Pakistan directly worked out the stopping of military actions, government sources said on Saturday.

The source-based clarification came after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

"Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik," he said.

He said he was "pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site".

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he added.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire with immediate effect.