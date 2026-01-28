India playing role of bridge in a world full of complexities: President

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said amid complex global circumstances, India was playing the role of a bridge and even nations engaged in conflict express their trust in it on important issues.

Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, marking the start of the Budget Session, Murmu said the world was going through a phase of complexities and long-standing global equations were undergoing change.

"Uncertainties arising from ongoing conflicts have also strained global stability and economy. Even amid these challenging circumstances, India continues to move ahead rapidly on the path of development," the President said, crediting the government's balanced foreign policy and far-sighted vision for the success.

She said that amid complex global circumstances prevailing at present, India is playing the role of a bridge among nations.

"Even countries engaged in conflict express their trust in India on important issues. It is a matter of satisfaction that India has consistently given priority to balance, impartiality and humanitarian considerations. At the same time, it has remained steadfast in its resolve of India First," she said.

The President said India has amplified the voice of the Global South across the world, has forged new partnerships and reinforced long-standing relationships across regions such as Africa and Latin America.

The country has also consistently strengthened its presence on various international platforms, including BIMSTEC, G20, BRICS and SCO, she said.

India has always believed that service to humanity should be the ultimate objective of global politics and cooperation, she said, adding that the country has presented inspiring examples for this through its actions.

"In times of crisis in Latin America, South-East Asia, the Pacific Islands and the neighbouring countries, India always stepped forward to provide every possible assistance. In November 2025, during Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, my government carried out Operation Sagar Bandhu. India also played the role of first responder in Myanmar and Afghanistan," Murmu said.

The President said India was shouldering major responsibilities in several global organisations with its extensive role and proactive engagement.

"This year, India holds the presidency of BRICS, and the world is viewing it with great optimism. Keeping in mind the future opportunities and challenges, India is also going to host a Global AI Impact Summit to bring the international community on a common platform. This too will prove to be a significant event for the world," she said. PTI SKU SKU RUK RUK