India poised for greater role in new global order: BJP leader Ram Madhav

Patna, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday asserted that India was poised for a "bigger role" in the new global order, which was likely to emerge following the "decline" of "liberalisation brought in by the West".

The RSS ideologue was addressing a function here, organised to mark the launch of his new book ‘The New World: 21st century global order and India’.

"The liberalised world order established by Western nations is now in the wane, and we can foresee India’s greater role in global affairs," said the former BJP national general secretary.

He also spoke of challenges faced by a new world order in which "multilateralism is on the decline, though multipolarity is on the rise".

Madhav also put a spotlight on "pressing global challenges posed by artificial intelligence and climate change".

The function was also attended by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, BJP national spokesman Guru Prakash Paswan and noted jurist Faizan Mustafa, the Vice Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, Patna. PTI SKS NAC RBT