India poised to become world's third-largest economy during PM Modi's third term: CM Adityanath

Deoria (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan programme held at the Sugar Mill Ground here, Adityanath said, "With India becoming the third-largest economy, the income of every individual in the country will rise, which will lead to enhanced prosperity in the lives of people." During the programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 673 development projects worth Rs 679 crore.

Adityanath said the entire nation is committed to realising the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India), with widespread support for Modi government once again.

He expressed confidence that the NDA would secure more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

On the Ram temple inauguration, the chief minister said the Congress and the SP governments would never have been able to accomplish the task.

The "double engine government" means the development of the state and the country while honouring our heritage, he said.

Adityanath highlighted that Deoria, once renowned as a sugar bowl of the country, suffered due to the negligence of previous administrations, causing Deoria and Kushinagar to fall behind.

The closure of sugar mills and sale of sugar at meagre prices by the past governments led to prevailing poverty in these regions, he said.

The chief minister said after the BJP came to power in the state, efforts were initiated to revive the Pipraich and Munderwa sugar mills.

"Additionally, our government is going to start a college under the Agricultural University being built in Kushinagar in Deoria. This land of nature, god and sages will no longer lag behind," he said.

Adityanath said that in Deoria, 17,358 poor families have been provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 1,389 poor families have been given houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and 24,000 poor families have been given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Earlier, he inaugurated an exhibition on 'One District One Product (ODOP).

The chief minister also distributed house keys, approval letters, Ayushman cards and smartphones to the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Later, at an event in Kushinagar, Adityanath said inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 483 development projects worth Rs 2,134 crore. He also started the distribution of selection letters to 20,000 farmers of the state for installation of solar pumps under PM Kusum Yojana.

Adityanath laid the foundation stone of Farmer Welfare Centres in 49 development blocks across 25 districts built at the cost of Rs 60 crores.

Adityanath also visited Gorakhpur later in the day and launched 253 development projects of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation worth Rs 482 crore. He inaugurated the Integrated Control and Command Centre, released the Gorakhpur News Letter, and flagged off 34 sanitation vehicles during his visit. PTI ABN SKY SKY