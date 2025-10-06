India Post honours journalists with special stamp in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 6 (PTI) The Department of Posts released a commemorative postal stamp here on Monday to mark the golden jubilee of the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association.

Speaking after releasing the stamp at the Press Club premises, Senior Superintendent of Posts (Mangaluru Division) Sudhakar Mallya said India Post has been recording the nation’s historical milestones through postage stamps for decades and has taken Indian heritage and culture to global audiences.

He said the department continues to expand its citizen-centric services, offering accident and health insurance schemes in addition to postal and savings facilities.

“Through the My Stamp initiative, India Post allows organisations to commemorate significant events by issuing customised stamps,” he added. PTI COR AMP ROH