India Post plans drone-based mail delivery in remote areas of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli

Chandrapur, Oct 13 (PTI) There are plans to use drones for the delivery of mails in the dense forested patches of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The drones are likely to deliver the mails after these are received at the headquarters, the senior Chandrapur postal official said.

"The district has dense forests with rivers, causing trouble to postal personnel in mail delivery. India Post has planned to launch drone-based deliveries in some villages in the most inaccessible places in Gadchiroli district in the upcoming days. The regional office in Nagpur had sought a list of these places," he said.

The list sent comprises 27 villages in Bhamragarh, Wairagad and Sironcha tehsils, said Lalit Borkar, Assistant Superintendent of Post-office, Chandrapur Division.

"Postmen used to deliver mails after two days (officially called D+2) once these were received at the branch office in Gadchiroli. However, with the drone service, delivery can be done on the same day. Such a drone mechanism was deployed in Matheran, a hill station located near Mumbai," he said.

A drone can deliver up to 5-7 kilograms of mails, Borkar said.

The detailed proposal has been sent to PostMaster General, Regional Office, Nagpur, for approval, he added.