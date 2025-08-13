India Post releases customised stamp of realtor Puravankara to commemorate its golden jubilee year

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) To commemorate the golden jubilee of Bengaluru-based realtor Puravankara Ltd, India Post released a customised stamp on Wednesday, under the corporate scheme, ‘My Stamp’.

At the event organised by Puravankara Limited to launch the stamp, K Prakash, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, said, through initiatives like ‘My Stamp’, India Post celebrates the contributions of companies towards shaping India’s future.

“Stamps are powerful storytellers of history, achievements, and culture,” he added.

According to India Post website, the ‘My Stamp’ scheme allows corporate houses, organisations and institutions to get their customised sheets printed from India Post.

“Alongside these customised themed stamps, the organisation may opt for printing of their logo or images of their organisation,” said Prakash to PTI.

The ‘Puravankara stamp’ features the brand name, framed by the silhouette of the iconic buildings developed by the company in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

One My Stamp Sheet contains 12 stamps with a face value of Rs 5 per stamp, but the cost of printing one sheet is Rs 300, according to the India Post website. An institute or organisation is required to get at least 5,000 sheets printed.

Speaking at the event, Amanda Puravankara, Additional Director, Puravankara Limited, said the ‘My Stamp’ issued by them is more than a commemorative token.

“It is a symbol of the values we have nurtured over five decades. It is also a pledge to the future. We are embracing new technologies, green practices, and design excellence to meet the evolving aspirations of homebuyers,” she added.

The event was attended by senior officials from India Post, including Sandesh Mahadevappa, Director Postal Services (DPS), Karnataka Circle, V Tara, DPS, Karnataka Circle, H M Manjesha, Chief Postmaster, Bengaluru GPO and Ranjith Kumar, Superintendent of Post Offices, Bengaluru East Division.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO (South), Puravankara Limited and Rajat Rastogi, CEO (West) and Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, were also present. PTI JR ROH