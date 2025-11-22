India Post sets up service desk at CSMT metro station

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) The newly inaugurated service desk, set up by India Post and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, along with art installations at the CSMT station of the Aqua Metro Line, will enhance commuter services and promote postal initiatives, officials said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra and Goa circle, Amitabh Singh, Mumbai Region postal services director Kaiya Arora, and senior officials of India Post and MMRCL on Friday.

India Post has also opened a dedicated service desk that offers philatelic products such as augmented reality postcards, themed coasters, water bottles, and tote bags. It will also provide information on various postal services to commuters, according to an official release.

The newly installed artworks at the station highlight the range of India Post's services and products, combining visual appeal with information about the department's heritage and modern offerings, it said.

A special "My Stamp" facility has been set up at the station, allowing visitors to create personalised stamps featuring their photographs.

The India Post, in collaboration with the metro operation body, aims to bring citizen-centric services closer to the public by integrating them with high-footfall transit hubs, the release said.

Similar service desks and installations are planned at three more metro stations at BKC, SEEPZ, and Cuffe Parade in the next phase. PTI KK NSK