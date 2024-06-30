India prepares 1st comprehensive list of fauna

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) India has prepared a checklist of its entire fauna, covering 1,04,561 species, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

Launching the "Fauna of India Checklist Portal" on the occasion of the 109th Foundation Day of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Kolkata on Sunday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the first comprehensive document on the faunal species in India will position the country as a global leader in biodiversity documentation.

He said the faunal checklist will be an invaluable reference for taxonomists, researchers, academicians, conservation managers and policymakers.

The document comprises 121 checklists of all known taxa, covering 36 phyla.

Endemic, threatened and scheduled species have also been included in the list.

The minister said India is a global champion in biodiversity conservation, as reflected by the fact that "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" was the first major programme undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning a third term at the Centre.

Yadav also highlighted the government's initiatives, such as the International Big Cat Alliance to preserve biodiversity and species, and said the relocation of cheetahs to India is one such successful project. PTI GVS RC