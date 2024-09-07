India presents a different picture than 10 years ago, says Dhankhar; heaps praise on PM Modi, UP CM

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) With foreign exchange reserves worth USD 680 billion, India has come a long a way since the time it had to pledge its gold to tide over a financial crisis, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

Dhankhar was speaking during the inauguration programme of Uttar Pradesh Sainik School in Gorakhpur.

"Today's India presents a completely different picture than what was 10 years ago. There was a time when the same country, which was referred to as 'sone ki chidiya', had to pledge its gold in foreign banks. Back then, our foreign exchange was between USD 1 billion and USD 2 billion. Today, it is USD 680 billion. Look at the kind of progress we have made since," he said.

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by USD 2.299 billion to a new high of USD 683.987 billion for the week ended on August 30.

The vice-president also showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's turnaround and said Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also played a crucial role in it.

"A deserted Srinagar welcomed me when I visited Kashmir in 1990. Now, over the last two to three years, two crore tourists have visited (Kashmir)," Dhankhar said.

This has happened in present-day India. Article 370 was described by the Constitution makers as "temporary" but some people mistook it as "permanent". It was again in the present that Article 370 was scrapped. This is the present-day India, he added.

Dhankhar further said, "If we compromise with nationalism, it will be a betrayal to the nation. Those who are doing this need to be made to understand. Otherwise, the public will have to spiritually retaliate against them. How can anyone imagine that conditions like those in the neighbouring country can take place in this great India? It cannot be done." "Whenever someone questions the nation, we will not tolerate it. I am sure that this will not happen," the vice-president said.

He claimed India was on a very big journey, which will culminate in 2047 on the centenary of Indian independence.

"In this marathon march, Sainik School will contribute through its students," Dhankhar said.

"I request you that everyone should sacrifice themselves in the 'havan' that is being performed to make India a developed nation. Time has come that we should do what we should do for the country, whatever we do will be less," he said.

Spread over 49 acres, the school has been built at a cost of Rs 176 crore. Established with the mission of "Yuvaaon ko Shiksha, Desh ki Raksha," it will offer residential education for boys and girls from classes 6 to 12.

Adityanath was also present during the inauguration.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister welcomed Dhankhar following his arrival at Gorakhpur airport.

Dhankhar also commended the world-renowned Gita Press in Gorakhpur and lauded Adityanath for his leadership in the state's development.

He praised the swift establishment of school, calling it nothing short of a "miracle." Dhankhar also recalled Adityanath's mentor, Mahant Avaidyanath, noting his "historic decision" in 1994 to announce the current Uttar Pradesh chief minister as his successor. PTI COR MAN NAV SZM