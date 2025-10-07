India procured military hardware worth Rs 1.20 lakh cr from domestic sources in 2024-25: Rajnath

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) India procured military hardware and weapons worth Rs 1,20,000 crore from domestic sources by end of 2024-25 as it is increasingly focusing on boosting self-reliance to confront national security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In an address at an event, Singh said self-reliance in defence is not just a matter of production or economy but it is the "first and foremost" priority as it is linked to India's strategic autonomy as well as sovereignty.

"Defence and security are the collective responsibility of the entire nation and strengthening the defence sector is not just the duty of one institution or government but the shared resolve of all Indians," he said at a conference.

In his remarks, Singh called upon states and Union territories to become active partners in building a robust, globally competitive defence manufacturing ecosystem.

He asserted that self-reliance in defence is not just a matter of production or economy for us, it is first and foremost a matter of strategic autonomy and is directly linked to sovereignty.

Singh said the government is fully aware of the changing dynamics of battle-field, especially the importance of non-contact warfare such as use of drones, and preparing for it accordingly.

In this context, he underlined the importance of enhancing India's own defence industries to meet myriad security challenges.

"In 2021-22, our capital acquisition from domestic sources was around Rs 74,000 crore, but by the end of 2024-25, the capital acquisition from domestic sources has increased to approximately Rs 1,20,000 crore," he said.

"This change is not just about data, but also about mindset," he said.

The defence minister highlighted the "unprecedented growth" of India's defence manufacturing sector over the past decade underscoring that the defence production, which was over Rs. 46,000 crore in 2014, has now increased to over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in 2025.

He added that over Rs. 33,000 crore came from the private sector, a clear indication that industry has become an equal stakeholder in the Aatmanirbharta mission.

Singh said India aims to achieve defence manufacturing worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs. 50,000 crore by 2029.

The defence minister said the Modi government has taken several policy initiatives in the last 10 years to encourage indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of defence equipment in the country.

Under these initiatives, the highest priority is now being given to domestic sourcing in procurement of military hardware, he noted.

"The government of India is fully aware of the changing nature of modern warfare. Today's warfare has become completely technology-oriented. We have seen a demonstration of this in Operation Sindoor as well," he said.

"In this, we observed that the importance of non-contact warfare, such as drones, anti-drone warfare, and air-defense systems, has significantly increased," he said.

Singh also listed goals in the defence sector to realise India's overall aim to become a developed country by 2047.

"First is that we must achieve a high degree of self-reliance in the critical defence capabilities. Second, we must become a prominent global exporter in the defence sector," he said.

"Third, to take India forward in cutting-edge technology sectors, we must achieve advancements in some new niche technologies," he said. PTI MPB ZMN