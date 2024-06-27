India providing solutions to global issues of climate change, food security: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) India is providing solutions for global issues ranging from climate change to food security and from nutrition to sustainable agriculture, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, she said the future is going to be a "Harit Yug" or "Green Era," and her government is taking all necessary steps in this direction, including ramping up investments in green industries, which is resulting in an increase in green jobs.

"As a Vishwa-Bandhu, India has taken initiatives in providing solutions to many global problems.We are providing various solutions for issues ranging from climate change to food security and from nutrition to sustainable agriculture," the President said.

She said India achieved its climate-related targets much ahead of schedule and its initiatives to become a Net Zero economy are an inspiration for many countries.

Murmu said her government is increasing renewable energy capacities manifold and promoting sunrise sectors, including semiconductors, solar, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, and batteries, in mission mode.

"A record number of countries have associated with us on our initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance," she said.

Murmu said her government is working with ambitious goals on all fronts, be it green energy or green mobility.

The government is also committed to making Indian cities the best living spaces in the world. "Living in cities that are pollution-free, clean, and with amenities is the right of Indian citizens," she said.