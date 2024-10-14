India providing unprecedented impetus to embracing new tech: Pradhan

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India is providing unprecedented impetus to embracing new technologies, learning in Indian languages, research and employability skills, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

He made the comments in a fireside chat organised by US India Strategic Partnership Forum as part of the India Leadership Summit 2024. He was joined by Ryan Roslansky, the CEO of LinkedIn and Marvin Krislov, the President of Pace University.

"As the National Education Policy 2020 moves towards completing five years, India is providing unprecedented impetus on embracing new technologies, learning in Indian languages, research and employability skills," he said.

He shared his thoughts on India’s march in various aspects of education driving learners towards competency and knowledge-based enterprises.

Pradhan asserted that the world needs to come together to solve global challenges and India is ready to play its role.

"From opening doors for foreign universities to set up campuses in India, to moving towards a paradigm of putting competency over degree, India will fulfill the aspirations of its society and become a growth engine of the world," he said.

The panelists discussed rapid transformations taking place in education and Pradhan spoke about how India can embrace the new opportunities for developing a future-ready generation of global citizens. PTI GJS GJS TIR TIR