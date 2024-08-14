India pushed towards Partition tragedy due to vested political interests: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said India was pushed into Partition due to vested political interests.

Adityanath said this at the 'Partition Horrors Memorial Silent Padyatra' taken out from the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here to Lok Bhavan in the Hazratganj area to observe the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

During this, the chief minister walked with a placard in his hand to express the pain of those who suffered the tragedy. On reaching Lok Bhavan, he visited the archive exhibition based on the tragedy of the 'Partition Horrors'.

In a post shared on X in Hindi, he reflected on the impact of the event, stating that it was not merely the partition of a country but a division of humanity itself. This inhuman decision led to the loss of countless innocent lives, inflicting pain of displacement and immense suffering to people, he said.

The chief minister further wrote, "Our Mother India, who introduced the world to the soulful feeling of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', was pushed into the tragedy of Partition on this day in the year 1947 due to vested political interests.

"Humble tributes to all the innocent citizens who were martyred in the inhuman tragedy of sorrowful Partition due to communal frenzy," Adityanath said.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the chief minister first offered flowers at the statue of Patel, from where the padyatra (march) started.

Adityanath paid a heartfelt tribute to the countless innocent citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy of Partition.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Dinesh Sharma, UP government ministers Jaiveer Singh and Balveer Singh Aulakh, MLAs Yogesh Shukla and O P Srivastava, Legislative Council members Mahendra Singh, Ramchandra Pradhan, Mukesh Sharma, Anoop Gupta and Umesh Dwivedi, BJP metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi and many public representatives and dignitaries were present in the silent march to commemorate the "partition horrors". PTI CDN CDN KSS KSS