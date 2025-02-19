India, Qatar elevate ties to strategic partnership; aim to double trade to USD 28 bn in 5 years

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) India and Qatar on Tuesday elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership and agreed to double bilateral trade to USD 28 billion over the next five years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The two sides also signed two agreements in the presence of Modi and the Amir here. The first is on establishment of a strategic partnership, and a revised double taxation avoidance agreement was also signed.

The two sides also signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen economic partnership, step up ties in areas such as management of archives and cooperation in youth affairs and sports.

"Had a very productive meeting with my brother, Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, earlier today. Under his leadership, Qatar has scaled new heights of progress. He is also committed to a strong India-Qatar friendship. This visit is even more special because we have elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership. @TamimBinHamad," Modi posted on X after the talks.

The Ministry of External Affair shared the multiple outcomes of his visit that comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This is his second state visit to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015.

"Qatar side is exploring opportunities to increase investments in India in infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, food security, logistics, hospitality, and areas of mutual interest. In this regard, Qatar committed to invest USD 10 billion in India," the MEA said in a statement.

Other outcomes in trade and investment sector included decision of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to open an office in India; both sides agreeing to explore an India-Qatar Free Trade Agreement; operationalisation of India's UPI at Qatar National Bank (QNB) Point of Sales in Qatar; and expansion of Qatar National Bank presence in India by setting up an office in the GIFT City in Gujarat.

In a joint statement issued later, the two sides "reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Qatar. The leaders expressed optimism that this renewed partnership would continue to grow, benefiting the people of both countries and contributing to regional and global stability".

The two leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism, as they agreed to cooperate in combating the menace through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, it said.

In the joint statement, India and Qatar also emphasised the "importance of dialogue, diplomacy for peaceful resolution of international disputes".

The Qatar side "welcomed extension of e-visa facility" by India to Qatari nationals, it said as the two sides also welcomed the decision to celebrate "India-Qatar Year of Culture, Friendship and Sports in the near future".

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, at a briefing held here after the talks, said India and Qatar today enjoy "deep-rooted friendly relations anchored in historic trade and people-to-people ties".

"The strategic partnership agreement actually elevates the present state of bilateral relationship to a strategic level. What we are looking at is deepening cooperation in fields of trade, energy, investment, security, as well as in regional and international fora," he said.

In response to a query, Chatterjeee said the strategic partnership agreement will cover the "entire spectrum" of the bilateral relationship.

"Definitely, a road map will be drawn for cooperation in future and then both sides will work towards implementing the strategic partnership agreement," he said.

Modi and the Amir held talks with focus on trade, investments, technology, energy and people-to-people ties, further cementing the "deep and traditional relationship" between the two countries, the MEA said.

Chatterjee said Modi and the Qatari Amir also decided to set a target to double bilateral trade from the current USD 14 billion to USD 28 billion over the next five years.

They also exchanged views on "regional and global issues" of mutual interest, he said. "Naturally, the Middle East situation and the evolving situation over there came up for discussions. Both sides conveyed their mutual positions that we have on the Israel-Hamas issue. India conveyed its own position, the Qatari side conveyed their own position and we exchanged views. Both the leaders had discussions on that," Chatterjee said when asked if the West Asia situation figured in the talks.

Earlier in the day, the Amir was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader. Modi was also present on the occasion.

The Amir arrived here on Monday evening, his visit coming almost a year after Modi had visited the Gulf nation in February 2024.

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi received him at the Delhi airport on Monday evening. He welcomed him with a warm handshake and hug, displaying the bonhomie between the two leaders.

The Amir is accompanied by a high-level delegation, which includes Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as several ministers, CEOs of many top Qatari entities such as Qatar Investment Authority and Qatar Tourism are also part of the delegation, Chatterjee said.

The Amir later had a meeting with President Murmu in the evening. She also hosted a banquet reception in honour of the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

"Speaking on the occasion, the President recalled the deep and historic ties between India and Qatar and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of bilateral relations and establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Qatar is also an important partner for investments in India.

"Both leaders today identified a number of areas in which the Qatar Investment Authority can increase investments in India. This includes infrastructure, ports, shipbuilding, energy including renewable energy, smart cities, food parks, start-ups, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning," Chatterjee said.

India and Qatar share a "very vibrant partnership" in the area of energy.

"Qatar is a major source of LNG for India. Both leaders today noted that in February 2024, Qatar Energy and Petronet LNG Limited had signed an agreement for supply of 7.5 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG from Qatar to India for 20 years starting 2028," Chatterjee said.

Both leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen and broaden the energy partnership including "exploring mutual investments".