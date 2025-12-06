India rapidly progressing in field of science and technology: Shubhanshu Shukla

Panchkula (HR), Dec 6 (PTI) Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to go to the International Space Station, on Saturday said that the country is rapidly advancing in the field of science and technology and its self-reliance in the domain is a matter of pride for every citizen.

Shukla, who was interacting with students and science enthusiasts during a session at the four-day India International Science Festival here, urged them to pursue science and space research with determination.

The responsibility of realising the vision of a developed India by 2047 rests on the shoulders of the youth; when they progress, the nation progresses, he said.

Shukla told students that in 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from Red Fort that a son or daughter of India would soon go to space, it inspired him to pursue his journey to space. From that moment on, he began making consistent efforts in that direction.

Regardless of one's circumstances, one should continue to strive as success follows persistent efforts, he said.

To a student's query whether one could become an astronaut only after entering the Air Force, Shukla responded that a new framework is being developed, under which individuals from various fields would also be able to pursue a career as astronauts.

Stating that India's first astronaut Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma was his inspiration and courage, Shukla expressed confidence that many more Indians will journey into space in future.

The IAF Group Captain, sharing experiences from his space mission, said that the view of India from space was breath-taking.

He said that during his space journey, he conducted several scientific experiments and gathered crucial information for the Gaganyaan mission, which will add a new chapter to India's human spaceflight programme.

Talking to reporters later, Shukla said he enjoyed his interaction with children at the science festival.

"This is a good platform that celebrates science. To realise our ambition of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is necessary that we celebrate science and create an excitement among children. I think children now have opportunities before them. As a country, we have made it possible for them to think of becoming an astronaut as a career choice," he said.

Shukla said that when he returned from the mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him.

"He said there should be a pool of 40-50 astronauts and a thriving ecosystem for human space mission. Work is going on in this direction, and I feel we will reach there. Obviously, it is a challenging task that will take time to accomplish," he said while responding to a question.

Shukla was the first Indian to visit the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. He returned to India from the US on August 17, 2025, after the 18-day mission.