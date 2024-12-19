India ready for philanthropy, can be the 'guru' the world needs: RSS chief

Pune, Dec 19 (PTI) The world needs a "guru" and India could be that "guru", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Thursday.

He was delivering a lecture in an event on the topic 'Vishwaguru Bharat'.

"Everybody thinks that Bharat should be 'vishwa guru'. The world is moving ahead with certain positive thoughts and amenities as well as services have increased but there is no peace around. In some parts of the world, wars are taking place, while pollution is on the rise. We don't receive rainfall when it is expected and when it pour everything vanishes," he said.

This is the current situation in the world, Bhagwat asserted.

There is a "demonic tendency" on one side from those who want everything as per their wish, while on the other side is the "divine tendency" of "live and let live", he said.

"The world needs a guru and India can be that guru. Our nation is ready for philanthropy. We should not mock gods of others. We should live in harmony with all across the world," he asserted.

Talking about the Constitution, the RSS chief said its Preamble as well as the rights of citizens cannot be changed.

Citizens must abide by rules, Bhagwat asserted. PTI COR BNM