India ready to host 2036 Summer Olympics: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: India will leave no stone unturned in organising the Youth Olympics in 2030 and Summer Olympics in 2036, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thakur, speaking at the CNN-News18's Rising Bharat Summit, said the moment the bid starts, India will be ready to host the sporting events. "India is ready to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Summer Olympics," the senior BJP leader said.

"We are the world's third-largest economy, and we are also a country with enormous youth power. There is no bigger market for sports and expansion than India," he said.

The minister recalled that nearly 4,000 cricket fans from Britain had visited Himachal Pradesh to watch the fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamsala and praised the beautiful stadium there.

After the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the 2028 and 2032 editions will be hosted by Los Angeles and Brisbane, respectively.