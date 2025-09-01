India ready to provide humanitarian aid to those hit by Afghanistan quake: PM

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Afghanistan, and said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected.

An earthquake in Afghanistan's east has killed at least 610 people, injured 1,300 and destroyed numerous villages, a spokesperson for the Taliban government said. The 6.0 magnitude quake late Sunday hit a series of towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangahar province.

Modi said on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected."