India reaffirms commitment to 'healthy ageing' at WHO session in Colombo

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) At the 78th Session of the WHO Regional Committee of South-East Asia held in Colombo, India has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting 'Healthy Ageing' through strengthened primary healthcare, based on a comprehensive and people-centric system for the elderly.

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel represented India at the ministerial roundtable of the Session held between October 13 and 15.

During the ministerial meeting, the deliberations were centred around the theme "healthy ageing through strengthened primary healthcare," a health ministry statement said.

Patel highlighted that with 153 million citizens aged 60 years and above, India is witnessing a major demographic transition. The government has taken several important measures to ensure the elderly receive equitable, accessible and affordable healthcare tailored to their needs, she said.

The National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly (NPHCE), which is now operational in 92 per cent of districts, forms the cornerstone of India's efforts to deliver preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative services for senior citizens through a primary healthcare approach, the statement said.

The programme integrates home, community and facility-based interventions, along with structured caregiver training to enable dignified ageing within families and communities, it stated.

Further strengthening financial protection of the elderly population, the Ayushman Bharat's Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been expanded to cover all citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income, Patel said.

This will benefit nearly 60 million elderly persons across 45 million families, providing cashless hospital care of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually in both public and empanelled private hospitals, she said.

Patel also highlighted the establishment of the two National Centres of Ageing -- one at AIIMS, Delhi, and another at Madras Medical College, Chennai -- and 17 Regional Geriatric Centres across the country.

Additionally, during the recent campaign 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', millions of elderly individuals, particularly elderly women, have been screened for non-communicable and age-related conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancers, she said.

At the roundtable, India called for enhanced regional cooperation among the WHO South-East Asia member states to strengthen the integration of Primary Health Care and Long-Term Care.

India proposed three key areas of collaboration -- establishing a regional platform for knowledge sharing and innovation on PHC–LTC integration; investing in capacity building and training programmes for the geriatric and caregiving workforce across countries; and promoting technological innovations and health solutions that support independent and dignified living for older adults.

"Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', India remains committed to ensuring that every stage of life, including old age, is lived with dignity, security and care," Patel added. PTI PLB NSD NSD