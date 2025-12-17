India reaffirms its commitment to continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and healthcare cooperation, with a focus on long-term supply of medicines.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a productive meeting with Afghan Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, a health ministry statement said.

India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian assistance and healthcare cooperation, with a focus on long-term supply of medicines, the statement said.

A symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines was made reflecting India's commitment to support the medical needs of the Afghan people.

A larger consignment of medicines, vaccines and a 128-slice CT scanner is also being dispatched to Afghanistan, the statement added. PTI PLB ZMN