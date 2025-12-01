India recorded major declines in new HIV infections, AIDS-related deaths: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday said India has recorded major declines in new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths, surpassing global averages.

Nadda made the remarks as he inaugurated the national observance of World AIDS Day at Vigyan Bhawan here today, reaffirming India's commitment to accelerating progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat.

In his keynote address, he noted that the day serves as an important moment to reaffirm India's commitment, reflect on past lessons and adopt effective strategies for the present and future.

He highlighted India's sustained progress under the National AIDS and STD Control Programme and reiterated the government's dedication to a rights-based, stigma-free and inclusive HIV response.

The minister also emphasised that under NACP-V, access to prevention, testing and treatment services has continued to expand, demonstrating strong and sustained momentum across key programme areas.

Nadda highlighted that India's HIV and STD programme continues to deliver strong results, demonstrated by substantial reductions in new infections and mortality, along with expanded access to essential services.

Between 2010 and 2024, new HIV infections declined by 48.7 per cent, AIDS-related deaths by 81.4 per cent and mother-to-child transmission by 74.6 per cent.

Testing coverage increased from 4.13 crore in 2020-21 to 6.62 crore in 2024-25, while the number of people on treatment rose from 14.94 lakh to 18.60 lakh. Viral load testing also expanded significantly -- from 8.90 lakh to 15.98 lakh tests, Nadda said.

He noted that these achievements surpass global averages for the same period and reflect strong political commitment, sustained domestic investment, evidence-based programme strategies and consistent community engagement.

Sharing India's latest progress indicators, Nadda underlined that the country has achieved a 35 per cent reduction in new HIV infections (compared to the global 32 per cent) and a 69 per cent decline in HIV-related deaths, far exceeding the global reduction of 37 per cent.

Awareness of HIV status has reached 85 per cent, against a national goal of 95 per cent. Treatment coverage now stands at 88 per cent, and viral load suppression remains exceptionally high at 97 per cent.

Lauding the efforts of Indian pharma industry, Nadda asserted that India leads the fight against AIDS globally, upholding responsibility towards all humanity. He added that India not only protects its own but also supports the world in AIDS control by supplying affordable and quality medicines across the globe.

He emphasised that India is firmly on track to achieve the global 95-95-95 targets by 2030.

Reflecting on co-infections, the minister underlined that a significant number of TB patients are also living with HIV, and stressed that poor adherence, such as not taking ART tablets regularly or failing to visit ART centres, remains a challenge that requires intensified counselling, follow-up and community support.

Nadda emphasised that with the current pace of progress, India is poised to achieve its 2030 goals, but more and more people must be made aware, and community participation must continue to rise.

He highlighted the landmark HIV/AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2014, implemented in 2017, which provides a legally protected, discrimination-free environment and strengthens the rights and dignity of people living with HIV.

As part of the observance, the minister also launched a national multimedia campaign series aligned to three themes -- youth awareness, elimination of vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis, and ending stigma and discrimination.

He released key programme documents including the 7th Edition of Sankalak, India HIV Estimates 2025, the Research Compendium and an IT-enabled virtual platform 'Breakfree', offering confidential risk assessment, testing linkage and youth-friendly information on prevention, treatment and care services. PTI PLB KSS KSS