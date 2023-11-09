India records 11 new coronavirus cases

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 11 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases was recorded at 177, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stood at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,419). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,947 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB CK